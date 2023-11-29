Iran Leader: US’ New Middle East scheme completely failed

Addressing a group of Iranian Basij volunteer forces in Tehran on Wednesday, on the occasion of the National Basij Week, the Leader stated the historic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood staged by Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on October 7 mainly targeted the Israeli regime, but at the same time turned the table on American policies in the region.

Ayatollah Khamenei said removing the resistance forces in Palestine, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and other parts of the region were part of the so-called New Middle East scheme that was propelled by the US.

“They said they want to make a new map for the region, which they called the Middle East. The New Middle East means a new political geography map. Based on what? Based on fulfilling the illegitimate needs and interests of the United States,” Ayatollah Khamenei clarified.

“One of the components of this Middle East was to end the Palestine issue in favor of the usurping Israeli regime, so nothing would be left in the name of Palestine anymore. They even reneged on the very treacherous two-state plan they had earlier approved,” the Leader said.

He further reiterated, “But what they wanted and what they were looking for did not happen. They wanted to destroy Hezbollah… but Hezbollah became 10 times stronger.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also stated that the Western powers used their proxies under the guise of Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra militants in order to take over Syria, however they failed to achieve their goals despite spending huge amounts of money and facilities.