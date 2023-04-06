Iran’s Leader: US, Europe in no position to talk about human rights

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comment in a meeting with a group of Iranian poets and Persian literature academics in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Leader described the pharmaceutical sanctions and the prevention of delivery of vaccines under various pretexts as other examples of the West’s attacks against Iran.

“If they could do something to deprive Islamic Iran and its people of food, they would not hesitate to do so,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei considered the media onslaught as another part of the diverse attack of ill-wishers against Iran, outlining the fact that they use thousands of forms of media to promote lies, rumors and unconventionalities.

“The enemy’s goal from this attack is to deprive intellectual and educational strengths and to weaken the spirit of independence, national perseverance, Islamic unity and practice,” the Leader argued.

He regarded the weakening of faith and religiosity of women as another one of the targets aimed against Iran and pointed out the effective role that women played in the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the stages after it.

“Westerners have no pity for Iranian women nor do they have any respect for their rights. Rather, they have a grudge against Iranian women and falsely present themselves as supporters of freedom and women’s rights,” the Leader said.

“The West isn’t worthy of being the ones to talk about human rights at all. They are the enemies of humankind!” Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

“We saw their human rights in Daesh (ISIL or ISIS), when they burned people alive or sunk them in water and drowned them before everyone’s eyes. We saw (their human rights) in their support of the MEK terrorists and in their support of Saddam Hussein and their crimes against Gaza and the Palestinians,” he underscored.

He argued that the West’s support for the assassination and killing of religious youth in the streets of Tehran is another example of the falsity of their claim of supporting human rights.

“Our most virtuous youths, such as Arman Aliverdi and Ruhollah Ajamian were killed by torture and via Western media incitement and training,” he added.

The Leader emphasized the need to recognize the enemy as well as their goals, strategies and targets.

“Understanding the dimensions of the enemy’s soft war is a requirement for everyone, but it is most essential for those who are active in the cultural and artistic fields so that they can prevent themselves from getting influenced by it, and to make others aware of the enemy’s onslaught,” he stated.