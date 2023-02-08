Iran’s Leader sympathizes with those affected by fatal quake in Turkey, Syria

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday with a group of Iranian Air Force officers ahead of the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Leader prayed for divine forgiveness for the thousands of people who lost their lives in the earthquake on Monday, saying Iranian officials already dispatched cargoes of relief aid and will send more in the future.

Elsewhere, Ayatollah Khamenei explained the enemies’ long-running plots to bring the Islamic Republic, formed by the Revolution, to its knees through sowing discord inside the country.

The Leader said the main duty is to maintain national unity as a strategy to confront the evil conspiracy.

He said this year’s celebrations to mark the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which falls on Saturday, will become “the manifestation of unity and confidence” of Iranians and send the ill-wishers message that their attempts at creating rifts and distrust in the country have been foiled.

Elaborating on the roots of all the enmities directed at Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Islamic Republic has rid the enemy of their dominance over a strategic region in West Asia.