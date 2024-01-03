Wednesday, January 3, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocalSecurity

Iran’s Leader promises powerful response to terrorist attacks in Kerman

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has vowed a powerful response to those behind Wednesday’s terrorist attacks in the Iranian city of Kerman.

In a message, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Cruel criminals must understand that the soldiers of [General Qassem] Soleimani’s path do not tolerate their vileness and crime and they must know that they will be harshly dealt with from now on and a fair punishment awaits them”. “This heinous act will provoke a firm response”, the leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the perpetrators of the bombings in Kerman as the “rogue and murderous enemies of the Iranian people”.

Elsewhere in his message, Ayatollah Khamenei offered condolences to the bereaved families if those killed in the blasts.

He also wished divine mercy on the martyrs and swift recovery for the injured.

More than one hundred people were killed and around 200 wounded in the two terror explosions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks