Iran’s Leader promises powerful response to terrorist attacks in Kerman

In a message, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Cruel criminals must understand that the soldiers of [General Qassem] Soleimani’s path do not tolerate their vileness and crime and they must know that they will be harshly dealt with from now on and a fair punishment awaits them”. “This heinous act will provoke a firm response”, the leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the perpetrators of the bombings in Kerman as the “rogue and murderous enemies of the Iranian people”.

Elsewhere in his message, Ayatollah Khamenei offered condolences to the bereaved families if those killed in the blasts.

He also wished divine mercy on the martyrs and swift recovery for the injured.

More than one hundred people were killed and around 200 wounded in the two terror explosions.