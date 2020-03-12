Iran Leader Orders Formation of Military Medical Base to Contain Coronavirus

In a letter to Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the Armed Forces for the services they have provided for Iranian people so far in tackling the coronavirus.

Stressing the need to continue and promote those efforts, the Leader ordered that the activities of the Armed Forces be organized within a “health and medical base”.

Ayatollah Khamenei also assigned the Armed Forces to work on the necessary methods to prevent a further spread of coronavirus, in addition to the other activities such as treatment of patients and establishment of medical centers like field hospitals and convalescent homes.

The Leader explained that the new base will be tasked with defining the duties and missions of various organizations and units of the Armed Forces, stressing that the medical base must work in full coordination with the administration and the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

“Considering the clues that have raised the possibility of this incident being a ‘biological attack’, this measure (establishment of the medical base) could amount to a biological defense war game and boost the national might and capabilities,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in the order.

The Leader finally expressed hope that the Almighty God’s support would steer the Iranian nation to everlasting victory, security and health.