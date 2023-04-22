Iran Leader: Israel losing deterrent power increasingly thanks to Palestinian resistance

In a meeting on Saturday with a group of Iranian officials and envoys of Muslim countries to Tehran Ayatollah Khamenei described unity as a “vital need” for the Islamic Ummah.

The meeting was held on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

The Leader highlighted the “noticeable decline of the Zionist regime and the obvious decrease in its deterrent power,” saying, “This important progress has been achieved thanks to the blessing of the perseverance and resistance of the Palestinian nation and youth.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Palestinian cause as the most fundamental issue of the Muslim world, saying, “Today, the strategy of the Muslim world should be focused on helping and strengthening those fighting [Israel] within Palestine.”

The decline of the Zionist regime has started since several years ago and has today gathered pace, said the Leader, calling on the Islamic Ummah to seize this great opportunity that can set the stage for the liberation of Palestine.

He said the Palestinian cause does not just belong to the Muslim world, but International Quds Day rallies in non-Islamic countries, including in Europe and the US, on the last Friday of Ramadan were the outcome of the revelations of the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians.