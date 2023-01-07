Iran’s Leader appoints Brig. Gen. Radan as new police chief

Ayatollah Khamenei made the new appointment on Saturday in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, after the term of Radan’s predecessor, Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari, came to an end.

In a decree, the Leader expressed gratitude for Ashtari’s efforts during his term as the country’s law enforcement commander.

He advised the new police chief to make efforts toward improving the capabilities of the Iranian Law Enforcement Force, protecting the dignity of its staff members and training specialized police forces.

Prior to the appointment, Radan was the head of the Center for Strategic Studies of the Iranian Law Enforcement Force.

He formerly served as deputy police chief and law enforcement commander in Tehran and Khorasan Razavi.