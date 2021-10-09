Iran Leader: Blast in Afghan mosque, heinous crime

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has described the recent deadly blast in a mosque in northern Afghanistan, as a heinous crime, calling for the punishment of the perpetrators of the explosion.

The Leader, in a message, urged Afghan officials to prevent the repetition of such acts of terrorism in the future.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei described the bombing in Kunduz as a bitter and disastrous incident, saying the carnage left him filled with grief. Ayatollah Khamenei described the perpetrators of the terrorist attack as bloodthirsty criminals who must be brought to justice.

He also prayed for divine mercy on those killed in the explosion and swift recovery for the worshippers who were wounded.

The mosque bombing in Afghanistan happened during Friday prayers. It killed dozens of people and wounded many more.

The Taliban who are in control of Afghanistan has condemned the blast, promising to find and punish the those behind it.

The Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for the bomb explosion.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here