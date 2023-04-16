Iran Leader urges Armed Forces to build power in face of ‘never-ending’ enemy threats

In a meeting on Sunday with senior officials and commanders of the Iranian Armed Forces, Ayatollah Khamenei described the Forces as the “strong fences safeguarding the country and the nation”, adding that such an important position “brings along heavy responsibilities.”

The Leader, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, urged the military to step up its efforts to develop its capabilities, saying, “Never be satisfied with any level of strength and progress and keep moving forward non-stop.”

“Threats never go away completely, so you need to build as much preparedness as you can,” the Leader told the military men.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the necessity of standing ready and vigilant in dealing with hands working behind the scenes to hatch plots against the Islamic Republic.

“Paying close attention to the enemy’s five or ten-year plots is good and necessary, but its mid-term and long-term conspiracies should be taken into account and monitored,” he added.

Referring to the two wars that America started in the east and west of Iran about two decades ago, the Leader said the Americans had certain interests in Iraq and Afghanistan, “but their ultimate target was Islamic Iran.”

The plot, however, faced defeat thanks to “the strong foundations of the Islamic Revolution,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“Therefore, the enemy can be defeated with all its seemingly solid calculations and military power.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further pointed to the political chaos currently unfolding in the Israeli regime, saying such developments are examples of those defeats.