Iran Launches ‘Helping Hand’ Campaign for Coronavirus Battle

In comments after a press conference on Monday, Ali Rabiei thanked people of Iran for their cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, saying the countrywide ‘helping hand’ campaign would complete the chain of disease prevention.

The spokesman said the initiative is expected to help the Red Crescent Society broaden the coverage of medical services in the underprivileged and vulnerable regions.

“The coronavirus taught all of us that without protecting the health of others, we cannot protect the health of ourselves and the people around us,” he noted, stressing that everybody must take health precautions in order to defeat the new disease.

Rabiei also said a series of families and individuals across the country cannot afford to purchase medical and protective supplies, warning that any harm to the vulnerable groups will endanger the entire society.

The Red Crescent Society is trying to attract public support to provide decent medical services for the vulnerable social groups, he noted.

Rabiei, who is also the administration spokesman, finally called on all people feeling social responsibility to join the new campaign and have a role in the promotion of social and medical services for the underprivileged and vulnerable groups.