Saturday, January 27, 2024
Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis in border area, says probe launched

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has strongly condemned the Saturday morning armed attack on a suburb of the city of Saravan in Sistan and Baluchestan that reportedly killed 9 Pakistani citizens and critically wounded 3 others.

Nasser Kanaani noted that the responsible bodies have launched an investigation into the attack, adding that Iran and Pakistan will not let the enemies damage brotherly relations between the two nations.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman further extended his sympathies to the Pakistani government and the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, the security deputy to the governor of Sistan and Baluchestan says three armed people shot dead the Pakistanis in Sirkan before fleeing the scene.

The Pakistani government has also warned of plots by the enemies of the two nations to tarnish their ties.

