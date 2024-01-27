Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis in border area, says probe launched

Nasser Kanaani noted that the responsible bodies have launched an investigation into the attack, adding that Iran and Pakistan will not let the enemies damage brotherly relations between the two nations.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman further extended his sympathies to the Pakistani government and the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, the security deputy to the governor of Sistan and Baluchestan says three armed people shot dead the Pakistanis in Sirkan before fleeing the scene.

The Pakistani government has also warned of plots by the enemies of the two nations to tarnish their ties.