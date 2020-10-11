Iran, Kenya to Discuss Mutual Sci-Tech, Trade Cooperation

Iranian knowledge-based companies are to hold face-to-face talks with a Kenyan delegation to explore opportunities for mutual cooperation.

The meeting between Iranian knowledge-based companies and the Kenyan team is an opportunity provided by the Centre for International Science and Technology Transactions of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology of Iran.

It is an opportunity for those working in the agriculture, water, environment and renewable energies sectors to sit face to face and hold talks on the promotion of mutual trade and technological ties.

The meeting is due to be held on October 12, 2020.

The market in Kenya all the way to the east of the African continent serves as an ideal opportunity for Iranian producers.

Inexpensive workforce, a lack of customs barriers and the existence of untapped economic potentialities bear testimony to that fact.

Iran should realize that the African continent, with a population of 1.2 billion, is a large and intact market which should be utilized.

Kenya is the choice of the Center for International Science and Technology Transactions of the Presidential Office which aims to explore the market in that country for Iranian knowledge-based firms.

Kenya is a country which has cordial relations Iran and has an economically viable market; however, Kenya is hosting only a small part of Iran’s economic and production potential.

For more information, those interested may visit https://tesc.ir.