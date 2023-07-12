In Kenya, Iranian president calls for better ties with African nations

“We warmly press the hands of all African countries,” Raisi said at a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi on Wednesday. “Iran’s relations with the continent of Africa have historical roots and can broaden.”

He called Africa “the continent of opportunities” and said Iran and African states could use one another’s capacities to enhance their relations.

Earlier in the day, delegations from Iran and Kenya signed five agreements in the areas of veterinary medicine, communications, culture, fishery, and technical and vocational training in the presence of the two presidents.

At the presser, Raisi enumerated areas of cooperation where Tehran and Nairobi could develop ties and said the current level of bilateral trade was not acceptable and had to be raised.

President Ruto, for his part, said he welcomed investment by Iranian entities in Kenya with “open arms” and said Iranian car manufacturers would help open branches in the African country.

He also said that good cooperation had been planned between the two countries in the fields of mechanics and technology.

Raisi arrived in Nairobi at the head of a political and economic delegation earlier in the day. He was officially welcomed by Ruto at the State House on Wednesday. The Iranian president is visiting Kenya on the first leg of a tour of African countries and on the invitation of President Ruto.