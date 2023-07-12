Kenyan president welcomes Iran’s Raisi

Ruto welcomed Raisi at the State House on Wednesday morning, as the Iranian president started an official visit to the African country at the head of a political and economic delegation.

During the welcoming ceremony, 21 salutary cannon shots were fired in Raisi’s honor, and the two presidents took photos.

Delegates were introduced next, and the two presidents were expected to meet privately shortly.

Delegates will meet next. And important cooperation documents will then be signed in the presence of the two countries’ presidents, who will later hold a joint press conference to brief reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Kenyan foreign minister had welcomed Raisi at the airport in Nairobi.

The Iranian president is visiting Kenya on the first leg of a tour of African countries and on the invitation of President Ruto.