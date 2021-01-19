Iran-Kenya B2B Meeting: 30 Iranian High-Tech Firms Due in Nairobi for Business Talks

A delegation of over 30 Iranian high-tech companies is going to visit Kenya on January 27, 2021, for bilateral talks with their Kenyan counterparts

Iran and Kenya have maintained friendly relations in commerce, culture, politics, and a wide range of other fields.

Kenya is the fifth largest economy south of the Sahara, and enjoys a well-educated, qualified, skilled and young labour force, advanced infrastructure and IT capabilities and access to vast agricultural resources.

Opportunities for mutual cooperation

Considering Tehran’s interest in reinforcing its relations with Nairobi, the two nations’ economic relations could experience a growing trend, particularly in the sphere of the knowledge-based products and services. In recent years, Iran has paid special attention to its knowledge-based companies, in a way that almost 5,000 high-tech companies are currently active in the country in various fields.

Accordingly, arrangements are being made for an official visit to Kenya by over 30 Iranian knowledge-based companies in order to promote the international cooperation between the Iranian knowledge-based, innovative and technological firms and the Kenyan enterprises.

Promotion of mutual trade and technological ties

The business trip to Nairobi, due to take place on January 27, 2021, will be aimed at enhancing economic interaction between the private sectors of the two countries in the area of high technologies. The activities of the Iranian knowledge-based companies that are planned to visit Kenya are mainly focused on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Information Technology (IT), electricity and electronics, medicine and medical equipment, advanced materials, engineering services, and machinery and equipment.

One of the main events during the three-day business trip to Kenya will be B2B meetings between the Iranian knowledge-based companies and their Kenyan peers, slated for January 27, 2021 at the Iran House of Innovation and Technology (IHIT), which is to be opened by high-ranking officials of the two countries on the same day.

The IHIT is located at Dennis Pritt Road, next to Maalim Juma Road, Kilimani, Nairobi, Kenya. P.O. Box 38101-00100.

In order to participate in these B2B and expert meetings with Iranian companies, you can review their activities and sign up for participation.