Monday, September 19, 2022
Iran Judiciary chief reassures Mahsa Amini’s family investigations into her death will be fair

By IFP Editorial Staff
Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei says authorities are investigating the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who authorities say had a heart attack while in police detention.

Mohseni Ejei added that the Judiciary has been pursuing the case seriously since it was informed of the death of Mahsa Amini.

He also said all preliminary measures were taken including taking samples from her body and sending it to a lab.

Mohseni Ejei noted that he spoke to the prosecutor general of Tehran in this regard and arrangements have been made to check the cameras in public and private places to have a better understanding of the cause of the Mahsa’s heath.

The Judiciary chief reassured the family of Mahsa Amini that all necessary investigations will be carried out in a fair and legal way to clarify the circumstances of their daughter’s death.

Ms. Amini’s family says the 22-year-old died after suffering brain hemorrhage due to beating in police custody. But authorities reject this, saying she had background health issues and died of a heart attack.

Mahsa’s family says she had no background medical issues before death

