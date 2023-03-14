Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Judiciary

Iran Judiciary chief: 22k inmates related to recent unrest pardoned

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Protests

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje'i has confirmed that the number of detainees who have been pardoned under a general amnesty has reached 82,656 adding that 22,000 of them were related to the recent unrest in the country.

Mohseni Eje’i stated that those who have been granted amnesty include 22,000 people who were arrested in recent riots in the country, adding that the number of pardon cases could reach more than 82,656.

In early February, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pardoned or commuted the sentences of a large number of Iranian prisoners arrested during the recent foreign-backed riots in the country.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi noted last month that his government had been authorized to use the pardon power to release university students, cultural, sports, and media figures who have been arrested because of their involvement in the riots.

