Iran Judiciary chief: 22k inmates related to recent unrest pardoned

Mohseni Eje’i stated that those who have been granted amnesty include 22,000 people who were arrested in recent riots in the country, adding that the number of pardon cases could reach more than 82,656.

In early February, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pardoned or commuted the sentences of a large number of Iranian prisoners arrested during the recent foreign-backed riots in the country.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi noted last month that his government had been authorized to use the pardon power to release university students, cultural, sports, and media figures who have been arrested because of their involvement in the riots.