Monday, February 5, 2024
type here...
Media WireSecurity

Iran says to hold joint naval drill with Russia, China in near future

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Navy

Military forces from Iran, Russia and China are going to stage a joint naval drill in the coming weeks, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated on Monday.

Speaking at a naval base in Iran’s northern city of Manjil, Rear Admiral Irani said the joint exercise will be held before the end of the current Iranian year (March 19).

The commander noted that a number of other countries have also been invited to attend the joint drill.

The war game will be held with the purpose of ensuring regional security and fulfilling common interests, he added.

In March 2023, the Iranian, Chinese and Russian naval forces staged the 2023 Marine Security Belt war game in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean.

It was the fourth joint exercise among them in recent years.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks