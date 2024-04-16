Iran says warned US over consequences of repeated Israeli adventurism

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a Monday phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

“We have clearly warned the White House that, in case of [fresh] adventurism by the Zionist regime in repeating terrorist aggression against Iran’s interests and security, Tehran’s subsequent response and action would be decisive, immediate, and extensive,” the Iranian minister said.

On April 1, the Israeli regime committed a terrorist attack against Iran’s diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital Damascus.

The Israeli attack resulted in the martyrdom of Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), his deputy, General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, and five of their accompanying officers.

Retaliating against the attack, the IRGC targeted the occupied territories late on Saturday with a barrage of drones and missiles. The retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation True Promise, has inflicted damage on Israeli military bases across the occupied territories.

Following the reprisal, Iran both relayed the message that it viewed the matter as “concluded”, and also warned the US, the Israeli regime’s biggest ally, against trying to involve itself in the conflict.

For his part, the Chinese official said Beijing vehemently condemned the attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, considering it to be in violation of international rules and principles.

Wang noted how his country had likewise supported the Islamic Republic’s just demands at the United Nations Security Council, despite double-standard practices on the part of the US and its Western allies, which saw them refusing to condemn the Israeli atrocity.

He said he had notified his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, about the Iranian party’s principled position concerning the recent developments.

“China and the Islamic Republic are strategic partners,” Wang added, saying, “Beijing always attaches great importance to Iran’s positions and standpoint.”