MP to Iranians: JCPOA talks get nowhere

Mahmoud Ahmadibighash said people should not pin their hopes on the negotiations by some officials.

As to the reason why the talks will produce no results, Ahmadibighash said that’s because neither Iran nor the West is willing to give up its principles.

The MP said it’s true that the anti-Iran sanctions harm the public but a group of people benefit from the bans. Ahmadibighash also spoke about the recent IAEA resolution against Iran.

He said such resolutions have been issued in the past and will be passed in the future as well, what matters is that the Iranian people should rely on themselves.

Ahmadibighash urged Iranians to not pin their hopes on the West. He however concurred with former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s famous remark that “sanctions are no more than a torn piece of paper.”

Ahmadibighash said were this not the case, how come life has been going on in Iran for 43 years.

The MP also referred to the job performance of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Ahmadibighash hailed Raisi as a pious and hardworking person but noted that the president’s team is weak.