Tuesday, July 26, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsPoliticsNuclear

Iran says JCPOA cameras to return only after nuclear talks bear fruit

By IFP Editorial Staff
Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami

The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says the country will allow removed cameras at its nuclear sites to be reinstalled only after the talks for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as JCPOA, produce an agreement.

Mohammad Eslami says Iran has been facing accusations on its nuclear program for the past 20 years and signed up to the JCPOA to end those accusations.

This, he said, was aimed at removing the pretexts used to take Iran’s case to the UN Security Council and issue resolutions and sanctions against Iran.

Eslami says despite Iran’s trust-building steps and slowdown on its nuclear activities under the JCPOA, “the other party has not stayed committed” to its obligations.

The Iranian nuclear chief added that Iran has never acted on its nuclear enrichment and other nuclear-related measures without coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the entire nuclear program of Iran remains under the agency’s supervision within the framework of the Safeguard Agreement.

He stressed that the removed cameras are only those installed under the nuclear deal for additional trust-building.

“The so-called JCPOA cameras installed beyond the requirements of the Safeguard Agreement are linked to the nuclear deal. If the other parties would return to the agreement, and they once more close the PMD case just as they did in the JCPOA, they can rest assured that we will move to take the appropriate decision when we are persuaded that there is no mischief at work,” He said.

Last week, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once more talked about Iran’s nuclear program claiming it is “galloping ahead”, and that the agency has limited visibility into what is happening.

Iran has hit back at Grossi saying those comments are beyond his technical capacity and politicized.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks