Iran, Japan Agree to Continue Close Consultations: Araqchi

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of President Rouhani’s visit to Japan, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said a series of issues were mooted in the meetings between the Iranian and Japanese authorities, including the bilateral, regional and international issues, as well as the subjects pertaining to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and the US sanctions against Tehran.

“It was decided that the two countries continue close consultations,” he added.

Araqchi also noted the presidential visit to Japan took place in response to a June visit to Iran by Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo during the 90th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Hailing Japan as an “old friend and trade partner” of Iran, the deputy minister said, “We’ve always had close political consultations with Japan. Also this year, it was necessary for the two countries to hold closer and more intensive negotiations because of the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and considering the ongoing developments, including the US pressures (on Iran) and the unfair sanctions that have been imposed (on Iran) after the (US) withdrawal from the JCPOA.”

According to Araqchi, the Iranian and Japanese officials have held “heavy and intensive negotiations” in Tokyo.

President Rouhani left Tokyo for Tehran on Saturday after a tour that took him earlier to Malaysia.