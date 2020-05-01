Iran Issuing Directives for Reopening of Businesses, Public Gatherings

The Iranian president says directives for the reopening of businesses and public gatherings are to be discussed and approved at the upcoming meeting of the upcoming National Coronavirus Headquarters.



President Hassan Rouhani made the comment in a phone conversation with Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Treatment Saeid Namaki, where the president received a report on the latest status of the coronavirus outbreak in the country and an assessment of how well the directives of the headquarters have been enforced.

President Rouhani underlined that people should be informed, in a prompt, accurate and comprehensive manner, of the criteria based on which Iranian towns, cities and provinces are classified as white, yellow or red areas in terms of the intensity of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The president underscored the necessity of setting the criteria based on which white, yellow and red areas should be designated.

“Health protocols for the reopening of activities in towns and cities with each of these three conditions should be drawn up and communicated,” said the president.

President Rouhani also instructed the health minister to prepare the criteria and health directives to resume business activities and reopen crowded places which have not reopened so far, and present them for approval at a meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters slated for next Sunday.

The health minister, in turn, presented a detailed report on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in the country as well as the enforcement of the directives adopted by the coronavirus headquarters regarding the fight against the pandemic.