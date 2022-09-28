Wednesday, September 28, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecuritySelected

Iran’s IRGC strikes terror bases in northern Iraq with missiles, drones

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC strikes terror bases in northern Iraq

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launches a wave of missile and drone attacks on bases of anti-Iran terrorists in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Tasnim News Agency reported on Wednesday that the IRGC’s Ground Force targeted bases of the notorious Komala terrorists and other separatist terror groups in the northern Iraqi region.

The IRGC has been striking terrorist bastions in the area for five days, amid reports of the terrorists’ engagement in the deadly protests in Iran.

The terrorists are said to have smuggled weapons and ammunition to the rioters and thugs, who took advantage of a series of protests in Iranian cities to instigate violence and chaos.

In a statement on September 24, the IRGC said the raids came after Iran’s numerous warnings for officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan fell on deaf ears and they failed to end anti-Iran terror activities in the region.

The operations, it added, “will continue in the direction of ensuring stable border security and punishing the aggressor criminal terrorists and making regional authorities shoulder their responsibility for international regulations and their legal duties.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks