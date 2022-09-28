Iran’s IRGC strikes terror bases in northern Iraq with missiles, drones

Tasnim News Agency reported on Wednesday that the IRGC’s Ground Force targeted bases of the notorious Komala terrorists and other separatist terror groups in the northern Iraqi region.

The IRGC has been striking terrorist bastions in the area for five days, amid reports of the terrorists’ engagement in the deadly protests in Iran.

The terrorists are said to have smuggled weapons and ammunition to the rioters and thugs, who took advantage of a series of protests in Iranian cities to instigate violence and chaos.

In a statement on September 24, the IRGC said the raids came after Iran’s numerous warnings for officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan fell on deaf ears and they failed to end anti-Iran terror activities in the region.

The operations, it added, “will continue in the direction of ensuring stable border security and punishing the aggressor criminal terrorists and making regional authorities shoulder their responsibility for international regulations and their legal duties.”