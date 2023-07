Speaking after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ahmad Vahidi, the Iraqi official said by creating the security posts, they two countries aim to control the Arbaeen march, which will be held 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam and the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson.

Each year, millions of people observe the occasion. Millions, mainly from Iran, also hold marches on the Day of Ashura, some 20 days from now.