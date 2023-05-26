Friday, May 26, 2023
Iran, Iraq FMs discuss implementing security deals

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Iraq FMs Hossein Amirabdolahian & Fuad Hussein

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq have, in a telephone conversation, discussed ways to implement the security deals signed between the two countries.

The agreements mainly deal with countering anti-Iran terror groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian, during the phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, also talked about the latest situation of bilateral relations.

The two sides stressed the need to follow up on the implementation of the security agreement inked between the two countries.

The ministers also held talks on the need to promote the gas pipeline running from Iran to Iraq as well as regional cooperation, among other things.

For his part, Amirabdollahian thanked Iraq for facilitating the banking and monetary transactions related to Hajj pilgrims through Iran’s financial credits, calling for closer banking cooperation between the two countries.

