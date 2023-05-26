Iran, Iraq FMs discuss implementing security deals

The agreements mainly deal with countering anti-Iran terror groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian, during the phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, also talked about the latest situation of bilateral relations.

The two sides stressed the need to follow up on the implementation of the security agreement inked between the two countries.

The ministers also held talks on the need to promote the gas pipeline running from Iran to Iraq as well as regional cooperation, among other things.

For his part, Amirabdollahian thanked Iraq for facilitating the banking and monetary transactions related to Hajj pilgrims through Iran’s financial credits, calling for closer banking cooperation between the two countries.