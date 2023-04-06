Iran and Iraq agree to start construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railroad

Mehrdad Bazrpash said Tehran and Baghdad made their decision on Wednesday.

He noted that the area where the railroad lies was mined in Iran’s Shalamcheh during the Iraqi imposed war. Bazrpash added that he reassured his Iraqi counterpart that Iran would demine the region in as short a time as possible after the holy month of Ramadan.

The Iranian minister of roads and urban development said the two sides also agreed that the railroad and the construction of a movable bridge over the bordering river of Arvandrud will be completed within a year and a half.

According to Bazrpash, if it takes longer to finish the work, an agreement will be made between Iran and Iraq. Tehran and Baghdad have been expanding their economic and political ties in recent years despite pressure on the Arab country by the US to avoid doing so.