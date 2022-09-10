Saturday, September 10, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecuritySelected

Iran-Iraq border crossing to remain closed as millions go to Iraq for Arbaeen

By IFP Editorial Staff
Arba’een pilgrimage

Iran’s interior minister says the Khosravi crossing on the border with Iraq will not accept any Arbaeen pilgrims until further notice.

Ahmad Vahidi made the comment during a visit to the Khosravi border crossing on Saturday morning.

Vahidi added that thousands of pilgrims are already at the border and authorities are trying to get them into Iraq to attend the Arbaeen ceremonies.

He noted that there is no room for more people on the border for the time being, urging Iranians to not set off for the area. Vahidi also said 2,200,000 people have so far travelled to Iraq from Iran to attend this year’s mourning ceremonies.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson.

Millions of people take part in the ceremonies each year, many of them from Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks