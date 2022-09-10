Iran-Iraq border crossing to remain closed as millions go to Iraq for Arbaeen

Ahmad Vahidi made the comment during a visit to the Khosravi border crossing on Saturday morning.

Vahidi added that thousands of pilgrims are already at the border and authorities are trying to get them into Iraq to attend the Arbaeen ceremonies.

He noted that there is no room for more people on the border for the time being, urging Iranians to not set off for the area. Vahidi also said 2,200,000 people have so far travelled to Iraq from Iran to attend this year’s mourning ceremonies.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson.

Millions of people take part in the ceremonies each year, many of them from Iran.