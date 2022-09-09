Friday, September 9, 2022
IFP ExclusiveSocietyReligion

Iranian interior minister in talks with Iraqi officials ahead of Arbaeen

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian families host pilgrims of Arbaeen walk

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has held meetings with Iraqi officials in Baghdad to explore ways of facilitating the Arbaeen ceremonies in which millions of people participate including many from Iran.

Vahidi described cooperation from the Iraqi side as good.

He added that Iran, among others, is demanding Iraq speed up the entry of Iranian pilgrims via the border.

He said people are facing some problems on the border.

Vahidi noted that Iraqi officials promised to make an effort to resolve those problems. The Arbaeen ceremonies are several days away.

They mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, namely, Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Millions of people mark the occasion each year in the Iraqi city of Karbala where Imam Hussein’s shrine is located.

