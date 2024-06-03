Monday, June 3, 2024
Iran Interior Minister: 80 people registered to run for president

By IFP Editorial Staff

The deadline has ended for hopefuls to register to run in the Iranian upcoming presidential election.

Iran’s Interior Minister announced the end of the registration period for the candidates, adding 80 hopefuls have registered.

Ahamd Vahidi told reporters on Monday evening that during the five-day registration period, individuals who met the initial four criteria regarding age, educational qualifications, executive experience, and a certificate of no criminal record, registered to run for the election.

The Interior Minister said the finally approved candidates, to be qualified by the Guardian Council, will campaign for 15 days before the election on June 28.

According to the head of the Election Headquarters, the names of the approved candidates will be announced on June 11.

The election has been scheduled for June 28 through which voters will choose the next president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Many former and current officials have registered to run for the vote including former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani.

On the last day of candidate registration, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the current Parliament Speaker, and Es’haq Jahangiri, the former First Vice President, were among those who registered.

