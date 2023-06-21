Iran dismisses claims on installation of surveillance cameras at Isfahan nuclear plant

Eslami made the remarks on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, after an Iranian lawmaker reportedly claimed that the AEOI had allowed the installation of cameras belonging to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at Isfahan nuclear facility in violation of the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions.

“This is not true. We do not have a plant in Isfahan where 100 cameras would be installed. The AEOI will act based on the Strategic Action Plan,” he said.

The Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions was approved by the Iranian parliament in December 2020 in a bid to counter illegal sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and its Western allies. It required the Iranian administration to restrict the IAEA inspections and accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear program beyond the limits set under the 2015 US-abandoned nuclear deal.

Under the legislation, some nuclear surveillance cameras, whose operations were deemed beyond Iran’s obligations under the safeguards agreement, were removed from the country’s nuclear plants.

The AEOI “actions are being coordinated and carried out in line with the understandings reached with the IAEA in March concerning the continuation of contacts with the agency, which is one of the requirements of the safeguards agreement and the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT),” the nuclear chief added.

“Iran’s measures are within the framework of the safeguards agreement. The criteria for Iran’s actions … are the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions,” he continued.

Back in March, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi paid a two-day visit to Tehran during which Iran and the IAEA underlined the importance of bilateral positive engagements.

In a joint statement, both sides agreed that bilateral interactions will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, and in full conformity with the competencies of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of Iran based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement.