Iran says its initiatives keep open window of diplomacy in nuclear talks

“If window of diplomacy is still open, that’s because of Iran’s dynamic initiatives,” Amirabdollahian tweeted late Monday.

“POTUS cannot impose US’ one-sided views through accusation & sanction. Diplomacy is not a one-way street,” he added.

US President Joe Biden claimed in an opinion piece published Saturday by The Washington Post that Iran had been diplomatically isolated during his 18 months in office.

“With respect to Iran, we reunited with allies and partners in Europe and around the world to reverse our isolation; now it is Iran that is isolated until it returns to the nuclear deal my predecessor abandoned with no plan for what might replace it,” he stated.

Biden also boasted over a US-led vote against Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors on June 8.

“My administration will continue to increase diplomatic and economic pressure until Iran is ready to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, as I remain prepared to do so,” he wrote.

“Reaching final agreement needs US’ acceptance of realities, flexibility & initiatives,” Amirabdollahian responded on Monday.

Iran insists that the nuclear talks must lead to the removal of all American sanctions that were imposed against Tehran following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the landmark agreement in May 2018. Tehran has also demanded credible guarantees that Washington will not abandon the deal again.