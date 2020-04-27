Iran, Indonesia Pledge to Forge Closer Ties on All Fronts

Iranian and Indonesian presidents have discussed a range of issues during a phone call on Monday.

During their conversation, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and his opposite number Joko Widodo touched upon cordial, brotherly and ever-growing relations between the two countries.

They also underlined the need to further enhance Tehran-Jakarta ties in all areas to serve the interests of both nations.

The two presidents also touched upon the coronavirus pandemic in the world as well as the plans made and measures adopted by both countries to fight the disease. They underscored the necessity of boosting mutual cooperation as well as exchanging experience and scientific and technological achievements in that regard. They also highlighted the need to meet each other’s needs in the campaign against the virus.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved good accomplishments in the field of science and technology and producing items such as diagnosis kits, ventilators, CT scan machines and N95 masks, and stands ready to work with Indonesia in that regard,” said President Rouhani.

The two presidents also touched upon friendly and age-old relations between the two countries, and expressed hope the holding of the 13th meeting of the Iran-Indonesia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will expedite the implementation of agreements signed between the two sides and lead to further expansion of reciprocal ties.

President Rouhani noted that US sanctions against Iran run counter to basic human rights.

“Illegal objections can be dangerous at a time when all world countries are fighting the coronavirus,” said the Iranian president.

The Indonesian president, in turn, expressed content with Iran’s achievements in the fight against the coronavirus.

He said the pandemic has created tough conditions for the whole world today, urging all countries, especially Muslim nations, to help one another under the current circumstances.