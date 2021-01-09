Iran Inaugurates Several Major Knowledge-Based Projects

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated a number of major national knowledge-based projects as well as several “innovation factories.”

The projects belonging to the Agriculture Ministry as well as the Science and Technology Department of the President’s Office were put into service in the provinces of Alborz, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Fars and Khorassan Razavi.

The five projects which came with an overall price tag of Rls. 4.52 trillion have created more than 7,000 jobs.

The projects include the production line for the foot-and-mouth disease vaccine with the capacity of producing 30 million doses of the vaccine annually, the plan to produce a bird flu vaccine with a capacity of producing 300 million doses per year in Alborz province, a versatile industrial gamma ray system to sterilize medical equipment, foodstuffs and agricultural produce in Shahredord city in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, as well as innovation factories in the provinces of Khorassan Razavi and Fars.