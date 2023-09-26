Iran denies reports of imminent direct talks with the U.S. in Oman

The Foreign Ministry also dismissed the claims regarding sanctions lifting negotiations as baseless attempts to manipulate the political atmosphere.

The development comes after a media outlet reported Iran’s alleged plans for direct talks with the United States in Oman, with claims of necessary permits already being issued by high-ranking Iranian officials in preparation for the anticipated discussions.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, had already reiterated said Tehran is serious in joining the nuclear deal, emphasizing the need for readiness on part of the Western parties to the agreement too. Amirabdollahian affirmed the ongoing indirect communication and message exchange with the U.S., with the initiative put forth by the Sultan of Oman still being considered as a potential avenue for resuming dialogue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the invalidity of such news production and media speculation, aimed at influencing the political landscape surrounding the negotiations for sanctions lifting.

“Iran asserts its commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is open to earnest engagement, provided all parties adhere to their commitments within the framework of the Oman initiative,” said the ministry.