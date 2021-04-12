Iran Identifies Person Who Disrupted Flow of Electricity in Natanz: Source

A source close to the Iranian Intelligence Ministry says the country has identified the person who disrupted the flow of electricity at Natanz nuclear facility and caused an outage in one of the halls.

Speaking to Nour News, the media outlet affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the source said efforts are underway to arrest the individual.

On Sunday, an act of sabotage led to an incident at the electricity distribution network of Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has called the attack an act of ‘nuclear terrorism’, calling on the international community, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to deal with such moves that target Iran’s facilities.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, while condemning this despicable act, underlines the need for the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address this nuclear terrorism and reserves the right to take action against masterminds, perpetrators and conspirators of this [terrorist] act,” Salehi said.

He added that the Islamic Republic will seriously pursue the development of its nuclear technology, on the one hand, and make efforts to remove the oppressive US sanctions, on the other hand, so that those who ordered the terrorist act would not reach their goals.