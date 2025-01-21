Iranian deputy FM: Israel most serious violator of int’l humanitarian law

Addressing a conference marking the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, Kazem Gharibabadi emphasized that the conventions have played a crucial role in alleviating human suffering during wars and crises.

He pointed out the essential role of humanitarian law in protecting civilians and limiting the effects of armed conflicts, despite ongoing violations leading to high civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, as seen in UN annual reports.

Gharibabadi stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to civilian protection, urging all efforts to ensure compliance with international humanitarian laws and safeguard civilians.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister criticized Israel for its flagrant breaches of these laws, especially the Fourth Geneva Convention as an occupying power, by genocide, mass civilian killings, destruction of hospitals, and forced displacements in Palestine.

Highlighting the necessity for nations to uphold their humanitarian obligations, he called for unity and action to enforce international humanitarian law, protect human rights, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Around 50,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s 15-month-long war on Gaza, with thousands still trapped under the rubble.