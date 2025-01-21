Media WireLocal

Ayatollah Khamenei visits exhibition on Iran private sector achievements

By IFP Media Wire

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has paid a visit to an exhibition held in Tehran to showcase the achievements of Iran's private sector.

The event, dubbed “Pioneers of Progress, a National Event of the Capabilities and Achievements of the Private Sector”, kicked off at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya on Tuesday morning.

As part of the national exhibition, a group of private sector manufacturers and prominent figures are slated to meet with Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday morning to share their viewpoints with the Leader on ways to secure a leap in production through popular participation.

Ayatollah Khamenei named the Iranian calendar year of 1403, which ends on March 20, 2025, the year of “Surge in production through people’s participation”.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks