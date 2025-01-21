Trump says he’s not confident Gaza truce will be upheld

Asked during a signing ceremony at the Oval Office on the first day of his inauguration how confident he is that the deal will hold through all three phases, Trump responded: “I’m not confident. It’s not our war. It’s their war. I think they are very weakened on the other side.”

“I looked at a picture of Gaza. Gaza is like a massive demolition site. That place is…It’s really got to be rebuilt in a different way,” he continued.

“Gaza is interesting. It’s a phenomenal location on the sea, best weather, you know, everything’s good. It’s like some beautiful things could be done with it, but it’s very interesting, but some fantastic things could be done with Gaza,” Trump added.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

On Sunday, a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

During his remarks at the Capitol One Arena earlier, Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said Trump’s leadership “has redefined what is possible in the pursuit of progress and stability in the Middle East.”

“His decisive, pragmatic approach ensures that even the most entrenched conflicts are met with fresh perspectives and innovative strategies. His policies have already delivered remarkable successes, such as yesterday’s release of hostages in Gaza,” he stated.

“This achievement demonstrates the strength of President Trump’s leadership and the respect he commands on the global stage,” Witkoff continued, adding, “It is yet another example of his ability to deliver results in the most complex and challenging situations.”