Iran denies IAEA’s claim Tehran speeding up uranium enrichment work

“We haven’t conducted any new activity and we are just continuing our current work, which is being done in accordance with protocols and regulations,” said AEOI Director Mohammad Eslami.

“What the other side has said is nothing new and is mostly media hype,” he noted.

“Given the political situation and the condition which have emerged for the other side in Gaza, they seek to create another atmosphere and divert public attention from Gaza to Iran,” he explained.

“In fact, it is clear what objectives they pursue by making such moves,” added the Iranian nuclear chief.

Eslami made the comments in reaction to a claim by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran had expedited its uranium enrichment work.