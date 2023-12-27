Wednesday, December 27, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsNuclear

Iran denies IAEA’s claim Tehran speeding up uranium enrichment work

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran nuclear programe

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the country presses ahead with its nuclear activities in keeping with regulations, denying a recent report that Tehran has increased uranium enrichment rate.

“We haven’t conducted any new activity and we are just continuing our current work, which is being done in accordance with protocols and regulations,” said AEOI Director Mohammad Eslami.

“What the other side has said is nothing new and is mostly media hype,” he noted.

“Given the political situation and the condition which have emerged for the other side in Gaza, they seek to create another atmosphere and divert public attention from Gaza to Iran,” he explained.

“In fact, it is clear what objectives they pursue by making such moves,” added the Iranian nuclear chief.

Eslami made the comments in reaction to a claim by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran had expedited its uranium enrichment work.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks