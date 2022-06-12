Iran MP: IAEA anti-Iran resolution puts question mark next to Vienna talks

Zohre Elahian, who sits on the parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission, says the Zionist lobby is trying to undermine the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

She says the regime attempts to open up new cases against Iran with no end in sight therefore “there is no need to respond to all these allegations.”

“Accordingly, the national security commission held a meeting last week and most of the members of the commission agreed that the cooperation [with the IAEA] should be minimized and some surveillance cameras should be turned off. Also, Iran’s uranium enrichment should be sped up and new generation of centrifuges should be installed,” she told Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

“It is necessary for this message to be sent to the IAEA that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not give in to sanctions and bullying.”

After the ratification of the anti-Iran resolution by the IAEA’s Board of Governors, Tehran announced the removal over two dozen surveillance cameras, installed at its nuclear sites as part of the inspection requirements of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Officials said the cameras operated by the IAEA under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty remain in place.