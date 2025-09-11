Iran, IAEA reach new agreement amid dispute over parliament law

The agreement, signed late Tuesday in Cairo by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, was announced as a “step toward clarifying Iran’s nuclear activities.”

Grossi said it would allow broader inspections and reporting at Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Kayhan daily sharply criticized the deal, arguing it bypasses binding legislation requiring suspension of additional cooperation with the IAEA following attacks on Iranian nuclear sites by Israel and the US.

The newspaper compared the conflicting narratives to earlier disputes over the 2015 nuclear accord, warning of repeated “fact-sheet controversies.”

The daily also accused the IAEA chief of working as a “puppet” of the US and Israel, claiming he has previously handed over secret information on Iran’s nuclear sites and activities to Washington and Tel Aviv.

However, Araghchi dismissed the interpretation, insisting the deal does not grant new access to IAEA inspectors.

He stressed that cooperation would be limited to existing commitments, including fuel replacement at the Bushehr nuclear plant, and emphasized that “the agreement is fully in line with the law passed by parliament.”