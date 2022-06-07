Iranian expert calls on Tehran to suspend NPT membership

Rafael Grossi’s visit to the occupied Palestinian territories was made days before the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors during which the body is expected to approve an anti-Iran resolution.

Mohamamd Javad Larijani told Tasnim News Agency the IAEA chief’s recent visit to occupied Palestine and his consultation with the Zionist regime officials was extremely unprofessional and politically-motivated.

Larijani said the UN atomic body is obliged under the NPT to help countries like Iran that have peaceful nuclear energy programs with their technical development efforts.

The former deputy foreign minister of Iran added that it seems that the IAEA’s chief Rafael Grossi has forgotten the agency’s commitments and has turned it into a political institution serving the Zionists.

Larijani also spoke about Iran’s possible response to Grossi’s ‘unprofessional move.’

He said Iran has two options to respond to the IAEA chief’s visit to occupied Palestine, adding Tehran can limit his visit to the Islamic Republic or consider suspending its membership in the NPT.

Larijani called for a proportionate response to the IAEA’s politically-motivated moves.