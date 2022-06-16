Iran cautions IAEA chief against politically-motivated media statements

Rafael Grossi, the IAEA chief, in an interview with the CNN on June 12, urged Iran to resume talks “now” on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord before things get “much more problematic.”

The IAEA head had said, “Recent history tells us that it is never a good thing to start saying to international inspectors, go home.”

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the AEOI’s spokesman, on Wednesday criticized him and said, “I amicably advise IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to distance himself from making unprofessional and political media statements.”

“It is clear that if there is any technical issue, it should be brought up within the framework of the Agency’s responsibilities and through the relevant path and should be pursued via the regular channels and mechanisms of the IAEA. It is clear that media is not the right platform for such statements.”

Grossi, as the head of an international legal institution, should avoid adopting political positions and be careful not to complicate relations of the IAEA’s member states through “unconstructive” remarks.

The IAEA’s Board of Governors adopted a resolution, drafted by the US and three of its European allies, against the Iranian nuclear program, following a controversial visit by Grossi to Israel, a staunch opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Last week, Iran began injecting uranium gas into advanced centrifuges and disconnected some IAEA cameras monitoring its sites outside the Safeguards Agreement.

Grossi, however, claimed the IAEA would soon be unable to confirm the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program without the cameras, which Tehran had installed in a goodwill gesture.