Saturday, March 4, 2023
Iran and IAEA agree to continue cooperation following Grossi’s visit 

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency have issued a joint statement following the atomic watchdog chief’s visit to Tehran. Iran will allow the agency to do have monitorings.

The statement says Iran and the IAEA have agreed to continue their interactions in a spirit of cooperation and in full conformity with the competencies of the agency and the rights and obligations of Iran.

The interactions will also be based on the safeguards agreement.

As for the outstanding safeguards issues related to the three locations in Iran, the country announced its readiness to continue cooperation with the IAEA and provide the body with further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues.

The Iran-IAEA statement further said that Tehran will voluntarily allow the IAEA to implement further appropriate verification and monitoring activities in the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, modalities will be agreed between the two sides in a technical session which will take place soon in Tehran.

