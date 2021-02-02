Iran Hosting Gathering on Followers of Divine Faiths

A gathering of followers of divine faiths has kicked off at the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

The gathering, where some participants are taking part virtually, brings together delegates from divine religions, including Zoroastrians, Jews, Assyrians and Christians.

The event is being held in the run-up to the anniversary of the 42nd victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Meanwhile, in a dinner banquet held on the sidelines of the event, Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi told delegates that the gathering is an opportunity to bring followers of different religions closer together.

“The thousands-years history of Jews, Zoroastrians, Christians and Muslim Iranians are closely intertwined like the roots of an old tree,” he said.

“We followers of divine faiths have common beliefs, moral values and concerns, and such gatherings links followers of divine religions,” he said.