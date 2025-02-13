Nationwide festivities in Iran for birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi

According to Islamic teachings, Imam Mahdi is the prophesied savior who will emerge in the future to establish justice and peace in the world. His birth anniversary, known as Mid-Sha’ban, is a major religious and cultural event in Iran.

On this special occasion, streets and neighborhoods are adorned with lights and banners, creating a festive atmosphere. People distribute juice and sweets in public areas as an expression of joy and unity.

One of the central locations for these celebrations is Jamkaran Mosque, a site deeply associated with devotion to Imam Mahdi near the holy city of Qom.

In anticipation of large crowds, 420 service stations (moukebs) have been set up at the entrances of Qom and on the main 8-kilometer route leading to the mosque. These stations provide food, drinks, and other services to pilgrims and visitors attending the Mid-Sha’ban festivities.