Iranian culture minister congratulates Christians on Christmas, New Year

In his message, Salehi emphasized the longstanding unity and solidarity among different ethnic groups and religions in Iran, highlighting the peaceful coexistence as a testament to Iran’s rich cultural heritage built on mutual respect, justice, and national pride.

Salehi’s message read, “I sincerely congratulate all Christian compatriots who, like leaves on a sturdy tree, have lived in our ancient land of Iran with hearts full of love and compassion on the auspicious birth of Jesus Christ and the beginning of the New Year.”

“Jesus Christ, like the honorable Prophet Muhammad, was a torchbearer of guidance and a promoter of noble human values. His words echoed justice, and his steps embodied peace and love. Today, as the world grapples with extremism, injustice, and suffering, his name remains a symbol of empathy and hope,” the message continued.

“As a servant of this land’s culture, I believe that this harmony and unity will always guide us towards brighter horizons,” it concluded.