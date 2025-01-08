IFP ExclusiveReligion

Iran’s Sunni Muslim cleric withdraws complaint against eulogist for insult

By IFP Editorial Staff
Moulavi Abdul Hamid

A Sunni Muslim cleric in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, has withdrawn his complaint after he sued a eulogist for insulting him. Molavi Abdolhamid, the top Sunni authority in Iran, said he decided to withdraw the complaint against the eulogist after he admitted to his mistake.

Abdolhamid added, “For me, what matters is reform, not revenge”. He made the comments in a statement released by his office.

The statement referred to a clip that was posted online recently showing a eulogist insulting Abdolhamid. Abdolhamid thanked all Iranians including clerics, officials, lawmakers, political and civil rights activists and journalists for their reactions to the issue in defense of solidarity and unity among all Iranians.

He then referred to the man’s insult to the Makki Mosque in the provincial capital of Zahedan and cited a Quranic verse which reads “Verily, all mosques belong to Allah”.

Abdolhamid also said the Makki Mosque is one of those ones referred to in the Quranic verse.

The cleric then reaffirmed the Sunni Muslim’s respect for the household of the Prophet Muhammad, saying the first Shia Imam Imam Ali and the Prophet’s Daughter Hazrat Fatima as well as their children are sacred for the Sunni Muslims .

