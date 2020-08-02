Iran Hopes Intra-Afghan Talks will Lead to Lasting Peace: Rouhani

The Iranian president has expressed hope intra-Afghan negotiations led by the Afghan government and attended by all political groups in the country will be conducive to peace in Afghanistan.

President Hassan Rouhani said he was pleased to see a truce has been established in Afghanistan, and that he hopes the ceasefire will hold and lead to a drop in violence.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the peace trend led by the Afghan government,” said the president in a phone conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

He said he hopes talks between Afghan groups and the Taliban based on the Constitution will bear fruit.

The president said he was happy to see the coronavirus outbreak is being controlled in Afghanistan as reports suggest.

“When it comes to fighting coronavirus, the Islamic Republic of Iran is standing by the Afghan government and nation and will spare no effort to offer assistance,” said Rouhani.

President Rouhani also stressed the need to boost Tehran-Kabul relations on different fronts and to tap into the existing economic, trade and transit potential.

He also expressed hope a comprehensive Iran-Afghanistan cooperation document will be completed soon.

Ghani, in turn, said the private sectors of the two countries are interacting with each other well, saying Iran-Afghanistan economic ties will hopefully further expand by using the potential of Chabahar port.

He also expressed gratitude to Iran for backing peace efforts in Afghanistan.